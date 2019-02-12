Dubai: More than 80,000 bus drivers and school bus supervisors have honed their skills at the Emirates Transport Training Centre, Dubai, over the last three years, the federal government owned school transport firm revealed on Tuesday.
Since opening in 2016, the state-of-the-art centre has clocked 96,500 hours of training, imparting a variety of lessons that helped improve road safety as well as kept students secure during their daily trips.
The training programmes incorporated lectures and specialised workshops that covered several categories, including customer service, occupational health and safety, safety of vehicles, road and traffic safety, as well as issues related to specific transport operations.
Abdullah Al Madani, manager of the training centre, said the centre also facilitates training for government and private sector organisations.