Dubai: Taxi bookings in Dubai saw a 17 per cent rise last year compared to 2017, catering to 12.3 million passengers, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The number of bookings and dispatch jumped from 10.5 million in 2017.
According to the RTA, the Taxi Booking and Dispatch Centre received 6.8 million calls last year and a majority of these bookings were processed within 10 minutes, while the average time taken to dispatch taxis was 11.35 minutes.
“The Centre has carried out benchmarking with Singapore and Western Australia to work out the rate of successful bookings made within 10 minutes; which amounted to 62 per cent last year. The Centre aims to improve the number of bookings handled and meet customer needs as quickly as possible,” said Mohammad Nabhan, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.