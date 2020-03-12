Tomorrow will be the last Friday when the line will open at 2pm

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai Metro’s Red Line will revert to its original schedule from 10am until 1am (the following day) beginning March 20, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.

“To #DubaiMetro users, we inform you that tomorrow Friday, March 13, is the last day when the Metro (Red Line) will operate based on the adjusted working hours (2pm until 1am). Operation hours will resume back to normal (10am-1am) starting Friday next week (March 20),” the RTA tweeted on Thursday.