Dubai: Dubai Metro’s Red Line will revert to its original schedule from 10am until 1am (the following day) beginning March 20, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.
“To #DubaiMetro users, we inform you that tomorrow Friday, March 13, is the last day when the Metro (Red Line) will operate based on the adjusted working hours (2pm until 1am). Operation hours will resume back to normal (10am-1am) starting Friday next week (March 20),” the RTA tweeted on Thursday.
The RTA changed the operating hours of Dubai Metro Red Line for seven consecutive Fridays between January 31-March 13 to conduct operational tests for the integration of the systems of Route 2020 and ensure the optimal operation of the network. Operation of Metro Green Line, which is not connected to Route 2020, was unaffected.