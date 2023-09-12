Abu Dhabi: Marine incidents in Abu Dhabi fell 62 per cent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2021, it was announced yesterday.

Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, revealed the latest figure. One of Abu Dhabi Maritime’s primary responsibilities has been to ensure strict adherence to international safety standards and best practice operating procedures for waterway usage.

Following an agreement between AD Ports Group and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in 2020, Abu Dhabi Maritime was established to govern the development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector, undertake the role of a regulatory authority, provide maritime services, and enhance the emirate’s status as a global maritime capital.

Working in close coordination with DMT and receiving support from local authorities, Abu Dhabi Maritime has played an integral role in disseminating essential information to the maritime community and developing coastal and marine infrastructure. These efforts have resulted in an increase in awareness and adherence to maritime regulations, in addition to a significant decline in incidents in the waters of Abu Dhabi, with the latest figures taken during peak waterway activity.

Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “This exceptional achievement demonstrates the commitment shared by the DMT and Abu Dhabi Maritime to ensure that the highest standards of service are provided to Abu Dhabi’s marine communities. By providing easy access to vital information through integrated digital solutions, waterway users became more conscious of the environment in which they operate and recognise their responsibility in contributing to the safe use of Abu Dhabi’s waterways.”

“We urge all marine users to continue to make use of the resources and services that are available, and to contribute as a community in the effort of spreading awareness and keeping our waters safe. Together, we can ensure the safety of our fellow waterway users and maintain the Abu Dhabi marine ecosystem at large.”

Safety measures

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: “We would like to commend the efforts of the maritime community as a whole for their adherence to the safety measures that have been put in place.

"Abu Dhabi Maritime has made a concerted effort to ensure that Abu Dhabi’s waters are safe for all users, whether commercial or personal, through the use of innovative digital solutions and the impact of these resources would not have been realised if not for the community’s adoption.

"We have developed safety maps offering a comprehensive and informative resource for waterway usage, and integrated these resources across our digital platforms, from the Abu Dhabi Maritime website to the Al Nalia application, which was purpose-built to provide easy access to this vital data for all marine operators.

“This innovative application enables users to interact with the maps in real-time, displaying their precise location and providing immediate updates on regulations governing their current operating zone. Moreover, the app actively notifies users if they are in violation of any rules or encroaching upon restricted areas, ensuring their adherence to maritime safety guidelines. These resources have yielded the results we see today with the latest statistics on marine incidents, and in turn contributes to our overall objective of raising Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global maritime capital.”