Dubai: Al Shindagha Tunnel, which was temporarily closed today from 12.30am until 10.30am, will again be shut tomorrow (September 26) from 12.30am until 8am, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.
The RTA advised motorists to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge to reach their destinations. Bus commuters are also advised to give some allowance on their trips as delay is expected on the schedule of Dubai bus routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 due to rerouting during the closure hours. Al Shindagha Tunnel was also temporarily closed for some hours last weekend.