Passengers faced delays on Dubai Metro due to glitch between Rashidya and GGICO stations

Dubai Metro. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Passengers on Wednesday faced heavy delays on Dubai Metro’s Red Line due to a technical malfunction.

As commuters were left in the dark and unaware of developments, many took to social media to vent their frustration as trains did not move since 8am.

Passengers said they waited for more than 30 minutes after a train had allegedly stopped at the Emirates station.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had also dispatched scores of feeder buses to attend to the massive backlog of delayed passengers, in an attempt to regulate the flow of transport.