Dubai: Passengers on Wednesday faced heavy delays on Dubai Metro’s Red Line due to a technical malfunction.
As commuters were left in the dark and unaware of developments, many took to social media to vent their frustration as trains did not move since 8am.
Passengers said they waited for more than 30 minutes after a train had allegedly stopped at the Emirates station.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had also dispatched scores of feeder buses to attend to the massive backlog of delayed passengers, in an attempt to regulate the flow of transport.
On its official Twitter account, the RTA confirmed the incident was caused by a "technical malfunction" that affected the stations between Rashidya and GGICO. The incident has since been resolved.