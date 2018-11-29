The Ministry of Energy and Industry announced fuel prices for December and the price includes VAT.
The per-litre prices are Super 98 at Dh2.25 (down from Dh2.57 in November), E-plus 91 at Dh2.05 (was Dh2.38 in November) and Special 95 at Dh2.15 (down from Dh2.46 in November). Diesel price has been fixed at Dh2.61 (down from Dh2.87 per litre in November).
A lot of the market fluctuations can be attributed to the U.S. sanctions on countries importing oil from Iranwhich came into effect on November 4. Brent crude prices as on November 29 are around US$59.50 according to Nasdaq. The oil market factors are expected to stabilise once key stakeholders in the market make decisions at the G20 summit this week.