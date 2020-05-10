37% of Khawaneej Roads improvements completed Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced that the Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project is 37 per cent complete.

The project comprises of the construction of three main interchanges as well as service roads extending 23-km along Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets.

Works completed included improvements of the surface intersection between Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Street and intersections of Algeria Street at Al Warqaa nearby Uptown Mirdif and Shorooq and Ghoroob Mirdif. Completion rate reached 39 per cent in the tunnel of Al Khawaneej street, and 15 per cent in the bridge leading to Al Aweer area.

“It also follows the opening of Tripoli Street Improvement Project extending 12-km linking Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Roads. It also eased tailbacks, improved access to Al Warqaa and Mirdif via Tripoli Street, and enhanced the safety level of the entire corridor.” Image Credit: RTA

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA took a virtual tour of the development and said, “The project aims to accommodate the current and projected growth in traffic volumes over the next years. It provides a direct link between Aweer and Khawaneej to ease the movement of residents in both directions. It will enhance the link of the Airport Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Emirates Roads, besides enhancing the traffic flow on Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan streets, by cutting the transit time by 45 seconds. It will also cut the transit time on Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Street by 120 to 60 seconds.

“The project covers the construction of a 680 metre underpass of three lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and a surface signalized junction to streamline the traffic flow on Al Khawaneej Street The existing roundabout at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Amardi Streets will be upgraded to a signalised junction. It also included improvements of the intersection of Al Amardi and Emirates Roads through the construction of a 201 metre flyover of two-lanes in each direction crossing over Emirates Road in the direction of Al Aweer.

“Additionally, a footbridge will be constructed on Al Khawaneej Street, near Arabian Centre, to ease pedestrian movement. Service roads extending 23-km will be constructed along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets, and three intersections with Algeria Street will be upgraded to signalised junctions. The project includes associated works such as streetlights, rainwater drainage, traffic signs, road marking, and road safety works,” said Al Tayer.

“The improvement of Al Khawaneej Street follows the opening of all phases of the Airport Road Improvement Project encompassing four junctions at Rashidiya, Nad Al Hamar, Marrakech, and Casablanca streets. The project had significantly improved the traffic flow, saved transit time, and eased traffic congestion generated by overlapping vehicular traffic.