Service centres will close and public parking will be free on Sunday

Digital touch screen parking meter machine opposite the Jafiliya metro station, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s public transport services will run on modified timings for the Islamic New Year holiday on Sunday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced yesterday.

Customers Happiness Centres will close on Sunday and resume work on Monday. However, Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool and RTA Head Office will operate 24/7 as usual.

Parking

All paid parking zones, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free to use on Sunday. Fees will be reinstated on Monday.

All centres of service providers (Technical Testing) will be closed during the holiday and resume duty on the following day.

Metro

Dubai Metro Stations on the Red Line will operate from 5am to 12am, while the Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 12am.

Bus

Main bus stations (including Gold Souq) will operate from 4.25am to 12.59am. Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 4.26am to 12.43am. Sub-stations (including Satwa) will start from 5am to 11pm except for Route C01, which will be operating around-the-clock from Satwa.

Metro link bus stations at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 12.10am (past midnight). The timing of the feeder bus service is synchronised with the metro timetables.

Intercity bus stations and commercial coaches will operate as follows: Main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail). Abu Dhabi service will be running from 4.30am up to 12.01am. Substations, such as Union Square, will be in service from 4.35am up to 1.25am (the following day).

External Stations, such as Sharjah’s Al Ta’awun, will open from 5.30am until 10pm and Fujairah Station will operate from 5.23am until 9.39pm. Ajman Station will open from 5.30am until 11pm and Hatta Station will be in operation from 5.30am until 9.30pm.

Marine transport

Marine transit services will observe the following timing: The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12pm to midnight.

Abra timings during the holiday will be as follows: Traditional Abra will operate at Dubai Creek Stations, (Fahidi to Sabkha, Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas, and Baniyas to Al Seef) will be operating from 10am to 1am (of the following day).