Indian nationals repatriated during the coronavirus pandemic Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Consul General of India in Dubai issued a public notice on Sunday warning Indian nationals in the UAE against a potential scam pertaining to chartered repatriation flights.

The notice read, “It has come to our notice that certain people and travel agencies in the UAE are contacting Indian nationals in the name of forthcoming chartered flights to various destinations in India and in some cases, alluring them to pay money in advance for airfare and quarantine charges in India.

“Consulate General of India in Dubai would like to advise all the Indian nationals living in UAE that the Govt of India has yet not accorded approval for any such chartered flights as of now. A proposal of chartered flight to India, if any, for any designated purpose, will be approved by the Govt of India and routed through the Consulate General of India, Dubai during the current crisis of COVID-19 and till resumption of normal international civil aviation services between India and UAE.