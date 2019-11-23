Dubai Electricity and Water Authority extends its power-up campaign

EV Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Are you all for clean, green energy?

Have you invested in an electric car, in an attempt at bettering the planet? In the UAE, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is meeting you half-way to ensure that your bills don’t soar through the roof.

If yours is a non-commercial vehicle and you are registered to the EV Green Charger programme, you get power-ups for free at Dewa public charging stations up until December 31, 2021.

The authority tweeted the news on November 23.

Have a car but aren’t registered to the programme yet?

Head down to any Dewa happiness centre with your Emirates ID, car licence and registration.

Dubai’s fleet of Tesla taxis have proven to be a huge hit among commuters, clocking up millions of kilometres since its launch in 2017.

Operating alongside around 5,000 other luxury cabs or limousines, some 200 Tesla cabs in Dubai have so far achieved a rating of 97 per cent in customer satisfaction, according to the Roads and Transport Authority.