Dubai: All public parking across Dubai, except multi-storey parkings, will be free of charge on Sunday, August 23, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.
Parking tariffs will resume on Monday, August 24.
The RTA has also announced the timings of its services covering customer happiness centres, public buses, metro, trams, marine transport, and service provider centres, including technical testing of vehicles.
Dubai Metro’s Red Line will operate on Aug 23 from 5am until 12 midnight while Green Line will start from 5.30am and will run until 12 midnight.
Dubai Tram will be operational on Sunday from 6am until 1am the following day.
