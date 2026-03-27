Heavy rains in UAE: Dubai RTA warns of bus disruptions

Authorities warn passengers as storms and strong winds disrupt transport services.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned that some bus routes may be temporarily disrupted due to heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds sweeping across large parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday (March 27).
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The unstable weather triggered lightning, booming thunder, intense downpours, dust-raising winds, and reduced visibility, prompting authorities to activate emergency measures and issue safety alerts nationwide.
Updates will follow once services resume. Follow live weather, traffic, and other advisory updates from across the UAE as authorities continue monitoring conditions and responding to incidents.