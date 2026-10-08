Heading to Sharjah from Dubai? Expect delays on major routes

Traffic builds on E11 and E311 as the evening commute gets busier
Dubai: Motorists travelling from Dubai towards Sharjah should expect slower journeys, particularly on the main commuter routes connecting the two emirates.
Live traffic information from Google Maps indicates that E11, or Sheikh Zayed Road, and E311, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, are the main routes to watch. Both highways have seen significant congestion around the Dubai-Sharjah border and on approaches into Sharjah, with traffic likely to build further during the evening rush.
E11 is expected to be particularly busy for motorists heading towards areas such as Al Nahda, Al Taawun and central Sharjah. Once inside the emirate, traffic can remain slow on roads feeding the city, adding to journey times even after drivers leave the main highway.
E311 is also seeing delays on the northbound route towards Sharjah. Traffic becomes more uneven farther south, but motorists can still encounter slow-moving stretches as they approach the emirate.
Within Sharjah, E88 is another route where drivers may face delays, particularly around its connections with the main north-south roads.
For motorists looking for an alternative, E611, or Emirates Road, has generally been moving more freely than E11 and E311, although conditions can vary and the route may not be convenient for those heading to areas closer to the Dubai-Sharjah border.
Traffic conditions can change quickly during peak hours, so drivers are advised to check live navigation updates before setting off and allow extra time for the journey.