Dubai: Hala, a partnership between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem that enables customers to book a Dubai taxi on the Careem app, on Monday logged its millionth trip booked through the e-hailing service.
Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said: “This is indeed a key moment for us. It reflects the incredibly positive reception our service has had in Dubai, being embraced by riders as a booking method they have been waiting for, and have now made Hala their first choice.”
She added: “ Naturally, we are overwhelmed by the response, and would like to thank our customers and captains for their continuous support and trust. This is just the beginning of our journey.”
Hala has been ramping up its fleet to reach over 5,500 Dubai taxis available on the Careem app by mid-September, and trained over 10,000 captains to manage e-hailing requests from customers.
Hala enables residents and visitors of Dubai to locate the closest Dubai Taxi on demand, see a fare estimate and time of arrival before booking their ride. They can also connect their credit card for payment via the Careem app. It provides all customers who book a Dubai Taxi on the Careem app the full Careem app benefits, including Careem loyalty programme rewards.