Hala e-hailing service accelerates past 1 million trips in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Hala, a partnership between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem that enables customers to book a Dubai taxi on the Careem app, on Monday logged its millionth trip booked through the e-hailing service.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said: “This is indeed a key moment for us. It reflects the incredibly positive reception our service has had in Dubai, being embraced by riders as a booking method they have been waiting for, and have now made Hala their first choice.”

Hala has been ramping up its fleet to reach over 5,500 Dubai taxis available on the Careem app by mid-September Image Credit: Supplied

She added: “ Naturally, we are overwhelmed by the response, and would like to thank our customers and captains for their continuous support and trust. This is just the beginning of our journey.”

Hala has been ramping up its fleet to reach over 5,500 Dubai taxis available on the Careem app by mid-September, and trained over 10,000 captains to manage e-hailing requests from customers.