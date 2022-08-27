Dubai: Arriving passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) can avail of a free ride on Dubai Metro from Terminal 3 Metro Station to Centrepoint Station for two hours, between 12 midnight to 2am, on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Saturday.
RTA tweeted: “For your comfort, #RTA extended #DubaiMetro operating hours to transport passengers for free from Airport Terminal 3 Metro Station to Centrepoint Station for 2 hours on 27 & 28 August from 12 midnight to 2 AM (next day).
“You can continue your journey via #PublicTransport, including taxis,” RTA added in a following tweet.
High demand
“The free and extended service is in anticipation of the hight demand for transportation from the airport due to many people coming back from summer vacation,” an RTA spokesperson noted.