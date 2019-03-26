Abu Dhabi: A free bus service has been launched in the capital from Monday (March 25) to transport residents living within a 10-kilometre radius to and from Mushrif Mall in the capital.
The service aims to reduce traffic congestion in the area, while also providing residents with easy access to the mall. It has been introduced by the mall in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre.
The service will initially offer three routes, and more could be introduced depending on feedback from residents in the surrounding area, said officials of LuLu Group, which owns and manages the mall.