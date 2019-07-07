RTA advises taxi passengers to ensure they take all their belongings after completing their journey. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Are you concerned about forgetting your precious belongings in a Dubai taxi?

Fret not, as you will get it back — if you report them.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged passengers in Dubai to always report if they lose anything while using a taxi in Dubai.

RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) also revealed on Sunday that it had returned 70 per cent of lost items reported by Dubai taxi users, which amounted to 7,408 cases in the first half of 2019.

Lost items included personal belongings such as electronic devices, mostly mobile phones, as well as documents, passports, gold bars, cheques and cash.

“During the first six months of this year, DTC returned 5,220 lost items to clients whether reported by customers through the DTC Call Centre or returned by taxi drivers. Items found were either directly returned to owners or referred to Dubai Police, Dubai Airports and other entities who would then hand over the items in case they were reported,” said Dr Yousef Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DTC.

The DTC ensures to fast track the delivery of lost items to clients as it appreciates the importance of such items. It has, therefore, opened multiple channels enabling taxi riders to report their lost items through either visiting the Customers Happiness Centre at Muhaisina, contacting the Call Centre 800 9090, or via e-mail to ask.rta.ae.

“Taxi riders are urged to be more attentive to their belongings and not hesitate to report lost items. The DTC has a control centre fitted with smart technologies for monitoring the taxi operations, the performance of drivers, service quality, emergency cases, and customers belongings,” he said.

The majority of taxis in Dubai are also fitted with surveillance cameras that are used to mainly monitor drivers’ behaviour and ensure they comply with professional driving standards. The surveillance system aims to secure the safety of passengers and the compliance of taxi drivers with the rules and principles of professional and moral conducts.

Taxi users can also report the bad behaviour of drivers or any other issues they may experience on their trip.

How to report a lost item

Multiple channels can be used to report a lost item in a taxi.

The RTA advises passengers to always check that they have all of their belongings at the end of each journey. If any item is accidentally left in the vehicle and not claimed, the driver will deliver the item to police.

Passengers can report a lost item by visiting the Customers Happiness Centre at Muhaisina, contacting the Call Centre 800 9090, or send an e-mail to ask.rta.ae.