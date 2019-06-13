Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai became the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights to Naples from Dubai on Thursday with up to five flights a week. Naples is the airline’s second destination in Italy after also launching flights to Sicily’s Catania last year.

Emirates will code-share on this route and for bookings under the code-share, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in business and economy. Business return fares start from Dh11,025 while economy return start from Dh2,225 including tax.

Naples is home to the Amalfi coast and nearby Mount Vesuvius.