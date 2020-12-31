Dubai: New year, new route.
The first journey on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro will start from Jebel Ali Station to Al Furjan Station at 10am on January 1 (Friday), Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, CEO of the Rail Agency, Roads and Transport Authority, confirmed to Gulf News.
As earlier announced by the RTA, the initial operation phase of Route 2020 will cover four stations, namely: Jebel Ali (interchange station), The Gardens, Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan Stations. The other remaining three stations (Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020) will open later.
“The selection of stations for operation on January 1 was based on several perimeters, including the density of population nearby the station, anticipated number of riders, commercial activities in the area served by the stations, and the link with other public transit means at each station,” Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors,” said earlier.
In sync with Metro Red Line
Younes told Gulf News the service timings of Route 2020 will be synchronised with Metro Red Line. Operations are 5am to 12 midnight from Saturday to Wednesday; 5am to 1am (next day) on Thursday; and 10am to 1am (next day) on Friday.
The journey between Jebel Ali and Al Furjan stations takes about six minutes and the interval is 10 minutes at a rate of six trains per hour. The route can serve 4,176 riders per hour per direction, according to RTA.
Metro link service
Two bus routes — both metro link services for Route 2020 — will also open on January1. The first is Route F45, which starts from Al Furjan Metro Station and heads to the Discovery Gardens at a 20-minute frequency during peak hours. The second is Route F56, which starts from the Dubai Internet City Station and heads to Al Khail Metro Station at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours.