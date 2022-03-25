Dubai: A delay is expected on Meydan Road Saturday, March 26, between 2pm and 12 midnight, owing to Dubai World Cup 2022, which will be held at the Meydan, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority tweeted on Friday.
RTA has advised motorists to start their journey early and use alternative roads to reach their destinations in order to avoid delays.
The RTA has also drawn a detailed traffic plan to facilitate traffic flow and commute during Dubai World Cup 2022. RTA said 11,400 parking spaces will be available to serve visitors.