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Etihad Rail passenger service: First look at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai journey ahead of tomorrow's launch

The train leaves Mohammed Bin Zayed City at 8.43am, due at Al Yalayis, Dubai, at 9.47am

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Etihad Rail train at Mohamed bin Zayed City station.
Etihad Rail train at Mohamed bin Zayed City station.
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Etihad Rail's passenger service launches tomorrow, and we're joining an exclusive preview of the full journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai today. Our team is at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station ahead of the 8.43am departure, with arrival at Al Yalayis Station in Dubai scheduled for 9.47am. Follow this live blog for updates and pictures from the stations and onboard journey, as well as the pedestrian bridge linking Al Yalayis Station to the Dubai Metro. The preview will offer a first look at how the new service connects with Dubai's wider transport network ahead of the official launch on September 30.

Etihad Rail train departs Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station at 8.40am

Journey begins at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station

Our journey starts at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi. Passengers can book on the Etihad Rail website and app, or use the ticket vending machines right here, where you can also print your ticket.

Etihad Rail tickets are back on sale: What to know now

Etihad Rail tickets for the new Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service are now on sale, with trains set to begin operating from Dubai on September 30.

The new service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey taking around 57 minutes.

Tickets were first made available on September 22 before bookings were paused. They are now available again through the Etihad Rail website and mobile app.

Here is everything passengers need to know about Etihad Rail tickets, fares, train timings, stations, classes and how to book.

Sheikh Hamdan shares Etihad Rail ticket

The Dubai Crown Prince shared his Etihad Rail ticket on Snapchat, showing a journey between the two emirates ahead of the launch of passenger services from Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai shared his Etihad Rail ticket on Snapchat, showing a journey between the two emirates ahead of the launch of passenger services from Dubai.

The ticket indicates a Comfort option, with prices starting from Dh39.

UAE President attends the inauguration of the Etihad Rail station in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, inaugurated the Etihad Rail station in Dubai on Monday, announcing the official launch of the national passenger rail network and the start of a new phase of expansion connecting more cities and regions across the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was present, traveling aboard an Etihad Rail train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on a journey ahead of the official launch of the service on the national passenger rail network.

The inauguration comes ahead of the start of services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah on 30 September 2026.

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