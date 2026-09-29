Etihad Rail tickets for the new Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service are now on sale, with trains set to begin operating from Dubai on September 30.

The new service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey taking around 57 minutes.

Tickets were first made available on September 22 before bookings were paused. They are now available again through the Etihad Rail website and mobile app.

Here is everything passengers need to know about Etihad Rail tickets, fares, train timings, stations, classes and how to book.