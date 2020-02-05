Will expand network from existing 136 to 193 by end of 2021

A Burger King outlet still in operation at the closed Enoc petrol station at Al Taawun street in Sharjah. In addition to selling petroleum, Enoc offers a number of facilities and services. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: ENOC Group on Wednesday announced its plans to open 22 new service stations across the UAE by the end of 2020.

The Group plans to open ten service stations in Sharjah, nine in Dubai and three in the Northern Emirates.

This will bolster its retail network from its existing 136 service stations to 193 across the UAE by end of 2021.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said: “Our expansion efforts are aligned with the UAE government to establish a robust infrastructure required to serve the UAE over the for the next 50 years as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

“We will continue to expand our retail footprint, offering our customers ease of access to fuel and automotive services,” added Al Falasi.

ENOC Group inaugurates a new service station in Al Khan, Sharjah, built to provide convenience to Al Khan and nearby communities including Al Nahda and Sharjah City Centre.

The new service station is also equipped with smart fuel dispensers; fully integrated digital wall displays and advanced Vapour Recovery System.