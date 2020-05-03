University student's design selected to give parking meters an arty look Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: An Emirati student Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has been selected as one of the artists whose works are featured on parking meters in some parts of Dubai.

The meters are undergoing a visual makeover under an initiative of Brand Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

CUD student Shaikha Fekri, who is studying Environmental Health Management, said her illustration was inspired by “the ghutra (traditional head covering of Arab men) as a background, with the words representing the diverse cultures we have in the UAE”.

University student's design selected to give parking meters an arty look Image Credit: Supplied

Ghutra or shemagh is a traditional Arab headdress fashioned from a piece of square, usually cotton cloth, typically worn by Arab or Kurdish men to protect the face and neck from sun burn.

Shaikha’s artwork can be spotted on parking meters around Jumeirah Beach Road and Dubai World Trade Centre.

After she submitted a few pieces of artwork to the project, Brand Dubai got in touch with Shaikha with the news that one of her submissions was chosen for the Project. Shaikha also got the opportunity to explain her artwork to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said CUD.

Shaikha, who has always considered art a hobby, said she would like to encourage others to pursue their hobbies as well. “Do what you love. You never know what will come out of it,” she added.

The project, executed in collaboration with six Emirati and expat artists, is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to enhance the creative ambience of public spaces in Dubai and initiate new connections with the community through art.