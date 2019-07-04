Dubai: Emirates will resume daily flights to Sudan’s capital Khartoum from 8 July, the airline announced on Thursday.
Flight EK733 will depart Dubai at 2.35pm and arrive in Khartoum at 4.40pm. The return flight, EK734, will leave Khartoum at 6:10pm and arrive in Dubai at 12:20 am the following morning.
Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ senior vice-president commercial operations, Africa, said they decided to resume services to Khartoum after monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of operational factors
“This will help support local business and increase access to international markets, as well as benefit passengers connecting to our global network,” said Abbas.
Emirates said the daily service between Dubai and Khartoum will provide global connectivity to business and leisure travellers in Sudan, through the airline’s network, particularly to destinations in the Middle East, West Asia, United States and the Far East. Key destinations for travellers from Sudan include Dubai and the GCC, Malaysia, China, United Kingdom and United States.