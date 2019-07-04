Move likely to benefit business and leisure travellers in Sudan

Dubai: Emirates will resume daily flights to Sudan’s capital Khartoum from 8 July, the airline announced on Thursday.

Flight EK733 will depart Dubai at 2.35pm and arrive in Khartoum at 4.40pm. The return flight, EK734, will leave Khartoum at 6:10pm and arrive in Dubai at 12:20 am the following morning.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ senior vice-president commercial operations, Africa, said they decided to resume services to Khartoum after monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of operational factors

“This will help support local business and increase access to international markets, as well as benefit passengers connecting to our global network,” said Abbas.