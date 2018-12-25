Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports will conduct a full scale emergency exercise at Al Bateen Executive Airport on Wednesday in accordance with Civil Aviation regulations issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority, and in compliance with standards and recommendations as stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
The emergency drill will measure the preparedness of all relevant emergency response agencies and evaluate the emergency response capabilities and implementation strategies of Al Bateen Airport.
The exercise is expected to run for approximately two hours from 4pm-6pm. During this time, the airport operations will continue as normal.