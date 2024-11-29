Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, has announced restrictions on the entry of trucks and heavy vehicles into Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Zayed City.
The restrictions will be in effect on December 2 and 3 as part of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The move aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance safety during the national festivities.
Separately, the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Police have also revised truck movement restrictions for Fridays.
Starting December 6, 2024, heavy vehicle restrictions will be enforced from 11am to 1pm during the Friday peak period. Other weekday peak restrictions remain unchanged.