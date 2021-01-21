Dubai: Are you looking for a special number plate for your fancy car or motorbike? Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 catchy number plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and classic vehicles during its 63rd online auction.
Registration for interested bidders will open on Sunday, January 24, and the auction will kick off a week later, on January 31. The online bidding will run for five days only, according to RTA. Plates on offer bear A-B-C-D-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Z codes, in addition to distinctive plates of Code 2 for motorbikes. The 63rd online auction is the first launched by RTA this year.
Notes to bidders
RTA said selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (value-added tax). Moreover, each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai and must deposit a security cheque for Dh5,000 in favour of RTA. Bidders also need to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 and they have the option to make payments at RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha and Deira; or by credit or debit card on www.rta.ae or on the Dubai Drive app. For more details, call RTA’s toll-free number 8009090.