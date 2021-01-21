Dubai: Here’s some good news for commuters in Dubai. The dedicated bus and taxi lanes on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street in Bur Dubai open today (January 21), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
The special lanes extend to 4.3km in both directions on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, from Al Mina Street junction to a point just before Zabeel Street junction. The dedicated lanes will improve the bus journey time by as much as 24 per cent (equivalent to five minutes) and deliver better services to public transport riders, according to the RTA.
Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport Agency, RTA, noted: “About 19 bus routes use this lane, which tantamount to 60 buses passing through this lane every hour, be it regular, articulated, double-deck or minibuses. Bus drivers were familiarised with the use of this lane during a trial period from January 11-20.”
Dh600 fine for violators
The special lanes have been marked by a distinctive red colour. “To raise awareness among road users, RTA has installed directional signs at the entry-point of the lanes, explaining the types of vehicles allowed to pass through and cautioning motorists against accessing the lane, which constitutes an offence subject to a Dh600 fine,” Bahrozyan cautioned.
“Signages were installed at the start and middle of the lanes along with light signals, indicating the bus-only lanes. The project includes the construction of pedestrian walkways, air-conditioned shelters for waiting bus and taxi riders, street lights, roadside parking and landscaping works,” he added.
More dedicated bus lanes
Earlier, RTA completed the construction of dedicated bus lanes, stretching 7.3km that included parts of Naif Street (1km), parts of Al Ittihad Road (500 metres), Al Mina Street (1,700 metres, from Kuwait Street to the Falcon intersection), Al Mankhool Street (1,800 metres, from Al Satwa R/A to Sheikh Rashid Street), Al Khaleej Street (1,700 metres, from the Creek Street to Al Musalla Street), Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street (100 metres from Al-Mina Street Intersection to Street 16), and Al Ghubaiba Street (500 metres from Al-Mina Street intersection to Street 12).