Dubai's RTA launches Madinati WhatsApp service for reporting road and transport issues

Reports are forwarded to the relevant RTA departments for action

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
RTA's Madinati WhatsApp service.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the Madinati smart reporting service on WhatsApp through the “Mahboub” chatbot. The service allows residents and visitors to report issues affecting infrastructure and public transport facilities, such as pavements, bus shelters, traffic signals, directional signs, and other assets.

Users can take a photo of the damage and send it directly via WhatsApp, making the reporting process quicker and more accessible. The reports are forwarded to the relevant RTA departments for action, helping to shorten response times.

Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Customer Happiness at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “The launch of the smart reporting service Madinati through “Mahboub” chatbot on WhatsApp underscores RTA’s commitment to enhancing community participation in reporting damage and preserving the quality of life across the emirate, while also strengthening RTA’s corporate reputation."

In the first half of 2025, RTA’s Call Centre received 6,525 reports through the Madinati service. The platform also accepts proposals related to infrastructure and streets.

