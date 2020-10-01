Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has deployed a food truck at Al Awir bus depot to offer meals to bus drivers and employees. The food service will be available 24/7, RTA announced on Thursday.
RTA said deploying a food truck at the bus depot will make the staff happier by addressing their basic needs at the workplace. They will save time and it will be more convenient for them to look for food, the RTA added.
“(The food truck) is compatible with the stipulations of the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Health Authority for the safety of both drivers and staff. We gave due consideration to the quality and variety of meals to suit various taste and purchase preferences. The service will be available 24/7 on three shifts to fit the nature of work,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Drivers Affairs at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
More food trucks will be deployed at other bus stations. “Offering the food vehicle service at Al Awir Bus depot is the first stage of an idea that will cover other stations as long as the experiment proves successful in serving drivers and employees. The service will enable drivers and staff to deliver their tasks perfectly and bring happiness to them,” added Al Meer.