Dubai’s new electric taxis let passengers talk to drivers in any language

AI translation and real-time monitoring make Dubai’s taxis smarter and safer
Dubai: Passengers hailing Dubai’s new electric taxis may soon find the cars speaking their language back.
Dubai Taxi Company has begun introducing a 100 per cent electric fleet equipped with built-in artificial-intelligence translation, allowing riders and drivers to communicate in real time regardless of nationality.
The feature forms part of a wider redesign of the city’s taxi experience, developed in partnership with Kia. The new PV5 vehicles were co-designed with Dubai Taxi engineers, who supplied detailed input on seating, luggage space and accessibility from as early as 2021.
“The customer can speak in any language. This is an AI feature that can be added here, where the device detects the voice and translates it for the driver,” said Hisham Airan, Director of Operations at Dubai Taxi Company.
Airan explained that the translation tool is integrated directly into the taxi’s smart meter and infotainment system, which now consolidates all trip information, fare visibility and digital payments. The same interface connects wirelessly to ride-hailing platforms such as Bolt, removing the need for multiple devices inside the cab.
The meter also feeds live data to Dubai Taxi’s operation and control centre, where four in-car cameras monitor driving behaviour, passenger safety and fatigue. “The fatigue camera makes sure the driver is concentrating and respecting traffic rules to avoid any misbehaviour,” Airan said.
The PV5’s design emphasises sustainability beyond its electric drivetrain. Recycled interior materials and modular layouts reduce environmental impact and allow variants for airport, city and wheelchair-accessible use. “It supports and aligns with Dubai Taxi Company’s strategy for efficient, safe and sustainable transportation,” Airan said.
Dubai Taxi’s electric and hybrid transition is part of the emirate’s Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which targets a fully zero-emission public-transport fleet within the decade. The Roads and Transport Authority has already committed to converting all taxis to hybrid, electric or hydrogen models by 2027.
With instant translation, integrated dispatch, and real-time safety monitoring, the new taxis mark a visible step in Dubai’s drive to make everyday mobility smarter and more inclusive.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox