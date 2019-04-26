The emirate was also ranked the world’s fourth most visited city for the fourth year in a row. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai welcomed 15.92 million visitors in 2018, an increase of 0.8 per cent year-on-year, according to a report from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing ahead of the Arabian Travel Market, which brings together 2,800 exhibitors from all over the world at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1.

The emirate was also ranked the world’s fourth most visited city for the fourth year in a row by the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) 2018 and topped the list of global cities with the highest international overnight visitor spend for the third year in a row.