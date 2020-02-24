Motorists will get discounts on fines provided they don’t reoffend

Dubai motorists can avail a 100 per cent discount in traffic fines during the Year of Tolerance. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police’s discount on traffic fines will be extended this year, an official said on Monday.

The initiative announced last February (2019) allowed motorists to get discounts on fines incurred, provided they didn’t commit another traffic-related offence.

If three months went by without repeating a traffic offence, they would get a 25 per cent discount; 50 per cent for six months, 75 per cent for nine months and 100 per cent for 12 months.

Colonel Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that they made a study after the initiative finished and the results were positive and decided to launch it again in 2020.