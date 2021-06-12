Dubai: Dubai’s Expo 2020 route bus stations are set to become more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly with improvements ranging from wider paths to designated crossings.
The announcement came on Saturday as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) endorsed a project for integrated transport and flexible mobility around nine bus stations on the Expo 2020 route.
Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the project aims to encourage the use of environmentally-friendly alternative transport means such as cycling tracks, pedestrian paths and public transport.
* 45km of cycling tracks
* 857 dropped kerbs
* Paths for people of determination at 1,053 points
* “Speed calming” measures such as humps
* Shared cycling and pedestrian tracks
* Shared cycling and vehicle lanes
* Roadside parking slots
* Wider pedestrian pavements
RTA will undertake the project in collaboration with Nakheel, Dubai Silicon Oasis, TECOM, and Dubai Properties.
Easier, safer
“The project focuses on improving the surrounding environment as it will promote the integration of multi-modal transit means. Improvements include providing pedestrian pavements and addressing traffic safety requirements such as safe crossings, and traffic signals designated for pedestrians and cyclists. Accordingly, RTA has to ensure non-interrupted cycling tracks, address the mobility needs of people of determination to ease their accessibility to all mobility means in place, maximise the benefit from public and transport, and ensure the integration of public transport means with alternative transport means,” Al Tayer said.
Alternative transport
“In all public transport projects, RTA assigns special attention to improving the link of public transport stations with development projects and the surrounding attraction areas. This entails addressing the first and last-mile needs, providing elements that assist with the integration of transit means, such as bus stops, cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings, rest areas, shaded paths, landscaped areas, parking for rented cars, and bike racks. Providing these elements will encourage people to use non-conventional mobility means like walking and biking and the use of E-Scooters [electric scooters] in commuting between their homes and public transport stations,” Al Tayer said.