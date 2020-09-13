Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has endorsed a project to provide accommodation to 3,000 public bus drivers in the emirate.
The project aims to provide a “sustainable and healthy living environment” for bus drivers and at the same time contribute to the operational efficiency of public buses in Dubai.
The residential project will be constructed under the direct supervision of the RTA and according to the approved standards applicable in Dubai.
“RTA attaches utmost importance to providing a convenient and integrated environment for bus drivers through the provision of suitable accommodation fitted with social amenities. These residential quarters will be nearby the workplace of the bus drives, which will give them more free time to rest, practise sports and go about their personal lives. It will also add to their happiness and professional performance and accordingly enhance their operational efficiency,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Drivers Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
These residential facilities will be located at strategic sites near bus depots at Al Qusais, Al Khawaneej, Al Awir and Al Rawiyya to ease drivers’ mobility between their accommodation and workplace.
“Out of its keenness to select the best residential buildings for drivers, RTA set several technical standards, at par with the top global practices. Due consideration was given to provide essential social facilities, playgrounds and sports equipment to encourage them to practise sport and maintain their medical fitness and add to their happiness. All-in-all, the provision of such a residential environment will encourage drivers to do better and contribute towards providing safe and smooth transport for All,” said Al Meer.