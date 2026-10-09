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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy delays hit E11 and E311 as commuters face evening rush

Evening rush slows major highways; drivers advised to consider alternate routes

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Commuters heading towards Sharjah are advised to check live traffic updates, with Emirates Road appearing clearer than the main highways.
Commuters heading towards Sharjah are advised to check live traffic updates, with Emirates Road appearing clearer than the main highways.

Dubai: Commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah this evening are facing significant delays along primary routes, with heavy congestion building up across major arterial highways.

According to live Google Maps, the most severe bottleneck is currently on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), where northbound traffic toward Al Wasl and Downtown Dubai is moving at a crawl. Congestion indicators show heavy tailbacks stretching through core stretches of E11 near the central corridor.

Drivers heading towards Sharjah on the E11 corridor through Al Nahda (D95) will also encounter heavy slowdowns near the border, with multiple road closure or crashes slowing progress.

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The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing notable congestion heading north past Dubai Silicon Oasis and towards Industrial Area in Sharjah.

Additionally, moderate to heavy slow-moving traffic is visible along Beirut Street (D62) and Damascus Street corridors feeding into Sharjah.  

For drivers looking for alternative options, Emirates Road (E611) remains largely clear in both directions, making it a viable bypass for long-distance commuters travelling between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Northern Emirates like Ajman.

Al Khail Road (E44) is experiencing typical moderate slowdowns near key interchanges but generally offers smoother flow than Sheikh Zayed Road.  

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