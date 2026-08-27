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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: E311, E11 among key roads to watch this evening

Heavy rush-hour traffic expected as commuters head home across the two emirates

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Motorists are urged to allow extra time and check routes before setting off.
Motorists are urged to allow extra time and check routes before setting off.

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy evening traffic on several major routes, with congestion expected to build as the rush hour peaks.

According to the live Google Maps, the main pressure point is likely to be Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), one of the busiest routes linking the two emirates. Traffic is expected to be particularly slow around Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and the Sharjah-Dubai border, with delays extending towards Industrial Areas in Sharjah.

Al Ittihad Road (E11) is another key route to watch, particularly around Al Mamzar, Al Nahda and Sahara Centre. The road carries large volumes of commuters travelling between the two emirates and can become heavily congested during the evening rush.

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Drivers using Emirates Road (E611) may find it a useful alternative to E311, depending on their destination. However, traffic can also build near major interchanges and approaches to Sharjah.

Within Dubai, congestion can also affect Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Ras Al Khor Road, particularly around Business Bay and major connecting junctions. Motorists heading towards northern Dubai and Sharjah should allow extra time for their journeys.

In Sharjah, traffic can be slow on Maliha Road (S102), University City Road (S116) and roads around Muwaileh and the Industrial Areas.

A partial road closure is also in place near Al Hazana until Friday, August 28. The closure affects a section of the dual carriageway running from Saeed bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bu Alian Square, with motorists being diverted to surrounding roads.

Motorists are advised to leave earlier, keep a safe distance and follow temporary diversion signs, particularly around the Dubai-Sharjah border and roadwork areas.

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