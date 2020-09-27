RTA has restored intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah with the launching of two routes on Sunday. Image Credit:

Dubai: Intercity bus services between Dubai and Sharjah resumed on Sunday, brining relief to commuters, officials said.

Two of the three regular routes started operating on Sunday and the third one will start two weeks from now, said Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority.

“The first of the three routes, E303, starts from the Union Metro Station in Dubai and heads to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. The second route, E307A, starts from Abu Hail Metro Station in Dubai and heads to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah as well. These two routes started operation on Sunday, September 27. The third route, E315, will start from Etisalat Metro Station in Dubai and head to Muwaileh Bus Station, Sharjah and will start after two weeks,” said Adel Sharkri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, Dubai.

Three routes

“The three routes are vital for the integration of public transport networks between Dubai and Sharjah. These routes are transitional to riders returning to Sharjah starting their journey [from] three metro stations in Dubai [Union, Abu Hail and Etisalat]. They will ease the mobility of commuters between the two Emirates, especially those living in Sharjah and working in Dubai.

“RTA is keen on implementing the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19. It urges bus riders in Dubai and intercity bus riders to comply with the precautionary measures in place such as physical distancing, and the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard the public health of community members,” he added.