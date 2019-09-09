The ferry service is free for people of determination and children below five. Free WiFi is available on board. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: The new ferry service between Dubai and Sharjah has carried 47,843 passengers since its launch on July 27.

The service, which links Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah, is the first marine transit service between Dubai and any other emirate.

“The launch of this vital service is part of Roads and Transport Authority’s [RTA] plan to improve the marine transport network. It gives pleasure to people commuting between the two Emirates aboard a safe and enjoyable transit means,” said Mohammad Abu Bakr Al Hashimi, director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

30 minutes service frequency in morning peak hours

The service costs Dh15 for Silver Class and Dh25 for Gold Class. However, the journey is free for people of determination and children below five. Free WiFi is available on board.

The transit time between Al Ghubaiba in Dubai and Aquarium station in Sharjah is about 35 minutes. The service frequency is 30 minutes during morning peak time (from 5am to 9am) and evening peak time (from 4pm to 8.30pm) from Saturday to Thursday.

The service interval is an hour and a half during off-peak times. In Dubai, the first journey departs at 5.15am and the last one leaves at 8pm. In Sharjah, the first journey departs at 5am and the last one leaves at 7.30pm.

