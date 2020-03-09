In line with government strategy to become green and more efficient

New Salik toll gate has been installed at Al Nahda road and near Airport Tunnel, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has discontinued Salik forms at the time of buying Salik tags. Alternatively, clients are urged to register and activate Salik tags either through Salik portal (www.salik.gov.ae) or Smart Salik App.

The call is in line with Dubai Government’s strategic drive to boost the use of e-services and supports the paperless strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to use advanced technology to foster a paperless working environment.

A view of the e-service feature where you can now apply for a Salik tag Image Credit: RTA

RTA is committed to the digitisation of services and realisation of Dubai Governments Smart Transformation by offering quality and smooth services that save the time and effort of clients. So, clients are urged to use e-services, especially those relating to Salik.

Once clients buy a Salik Tag through authorised dealers, or Salik website/app, simple details need to be entered such as the number of Salik Tag number, traffic file, mobile phone and others. The client will then be informed about the successful completion of the registration process.