Dubai: Super number plates, AA 13 and U 70, top a pack of 90 special vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 110th open auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
RTA announced on Wednesday plates on offer bear K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-T-U-V-W-X-Z) codes. The auction will be held from 4.30pm on September 17 (Saturday) the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, September 12.
How to bid?
Interested bidders can register to participate for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
Seats at the auction are limited and priority will be given to bidders. Pre-registration is advised for the auction but registration will also be available at the bidding hall, according to RTA.
Requisites
RTA noted the selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA.
Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above-mentioned customers’ happiness centres. Payment can also be made online by credit card or through the Dubai Drive app.
RTA will take all precautionary health measures at the venue of the auction in cooperation with the hotel management. It urges participants to observe health and safety precautions applicable in the UAE.