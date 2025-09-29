GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA expands key road access to Silicon Oasis to two lanes

RTA doubles lane capacity at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road exit to improve traffic flow

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai RTA expands key road access to Silicon Oasis to two lanes
X / RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, has expanded a key access to the tech hub by widening the exit from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from one lane to two., increasing the road’s capacity to 100 per cent.

The upgrade effectively doubles the road’s capacity, reducing congestion and improving entry for both residents and visitors. Authorities said the expansion is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the emirate’s road network and support Dubai’s growing residential and business communities.

The DSO corridor has become one of the city’s busiest destinations, housing start-ups, multinational firms, and a fast-growing population. The RTA said the improvement underscores Dubai’s commitment to smoother mobility and smarter urban planning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
