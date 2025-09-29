Dubai RTA expands key road access to Silicon Oasis to two lanes

RTA doubles lane capacity at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road exit to improve traffic flow
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, has expanded a key access to the tech hub by widening the exit from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from one lane to two., increasing the road’s capacity to 100 per cent.
The upgrade effectively doubles the road’s capacity, reducing congestion and improving entry for both residents and visitors. Authorities said the expansion is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the emirate’s road network and support Dubai’s growing residential and business communities.
The DSO corridor has become one of the city’s busiest destinations, housing start-ups, multinational firms, and a fast-growing population. The RTA said the improvement underscores Dubai’s commitment to smoother mobility and smarter urban planning.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox