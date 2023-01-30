Relevant legislation

The agreement establishes the primary goal of towing and impounding loaded or empty light and heavy vehicles and trailers of all types, including mobile caravans, food carts, boats and bicycles that are spotted in field monitoring and found in violation of the rules and regulations enforced by RTA’s departments concerned with vehicle impoundment, of namely the Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department, Right-Of-Way Department, Rail Right-Of-Way Department, Licensing Activities Monitoring Department, and Parking Department as well as any other RTA department to be tasked with responsibilities related to vehicle impounding in the future. Vehicle Impounding Management

The agreement outlines the management of the vehicle impounding process, which includes receiving vehicles required for impounding from their owners or representatives at the vehicle impounding yard and using advanced systems for storing vehicles in impounding yard to assist in accurately tracking the number of seized vehicles and the steps taken in respect of each vehicle from its arrival at the impounding yard up to its release. Furthermore, the agreement establishes a system that enables RTA access to all reports about impounded vehicles.

Releasing vehicles