Improvements on Al Qiyadah Intersection towards Abu Hail completed
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority tweeted on Saturday that it had completed traffic improvements on a local road network, cutting waiting time during peak periods by up to 15 per cent on those paths.
One of the projects that are now complete is Al Qiyadah Intersection towards Abu Hail and Salah Al Din Streets, including a new left-turn lane from Al Ittihad Road for traffic heading from Dubai.
Besides this, other upgrades to the intersection layout and traffic signals to improve traffic flow and ease vehicle movement had also been completed.
These improvements contributed to increasing traffic capacity and improving the intersection’s operational efficiency, while streamlining movement between Al Ittihad Road and the local road network.