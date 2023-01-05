Dubai: The installation of solar power systems on the buildings and facilities of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reached 75 per cent, RTA announced on Thursday.
The project is aligned with the vision of the Dubai Government, the ‘Shams Dubai’ initiative, and the Dubai Clean Energy and Integrated Energy Strategy.
Eng. Abdul Rahman Al-Janahi, director of Buildings and Facilities at RTA, said: “We expect the solar power production to reach 21 megawatts (21 MWp) monthly, which will slash about 50 per cent of the electricity bills for the listed buildings.”
Clean energy
“The project has been undertaken as part of a 20-year agreement with the Dubai Centre of Excellence for Carbon Control to power buildings with clean energy in line with the policies of the Shams Dubai initiative,” he added.
Al Janahi said: “Work is currently underway to install solar panels on 15 out of 22 listed buildings and facilities, which include bus depots and multi-level parking terminals. We are working with the concerned bodies to endorse the designs for the installation of solar panels on the rest of the sites, and the project is set to be completed by the end of April 2023.”
The installation of solar panels is currently underway in Al-Ruwyyah Bus Station, Al-Khawaneej Bus Station, Al-Quoz Bus Station, Jebel Ali Bus Depot, Al-Qusais Bus Depot, Naif Car Park, the RTA Data Centre at Al-Muhaisnah, the RTA Data Centre at Umm Ramool, Al-Sabkha Car Park, Al-Ghubaiba Car Park, Al-Jafiliya Car Park, Al-Awir Bus Depot, Oud Metha Bus Station, and Al-Satwa Bus Station, and the Drivers’ Accommodation at Muhaisnah.