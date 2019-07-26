Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Smart Dubai Office, has integrated its smart apps Dubai Drive and RTA Dubai into the UAE Pass, the nationwide programme for digital identity.

Dubai Drive and RTA Dubai apps offer multiple services related to parking services, vehicles and drivers licensing, and query and payment of traffic fines among other smart services.

The step will improve user experience across all RTA smart channels by simplifying the digital identity registration and authentication processes, rendering the process convenient and intuitive for the user, RTA said in a press release on Friday.

“The integration of RTA smart apps into UAE Pass, enables us to establish secure and innovative channels with our customers,” said Abdul Aziz Al Falahi, CEO of RTA’s corporate technology support services sector.