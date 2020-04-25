Dubai Taxis to deliver meals as part of the '10 million meals' campaign Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has allocated 30 taxis to deliver thousands of meals to the beneficiaries of the ‘10 million meals’ campaign.

In addition, the RTA will donate topped-up Nol cards to senior citizens and resident families of taxi drivers to enable them to purchase their needs in the Holy month of Ramadan.

The authority will also be providing Iftar throughout Ramadan for the cleaning staff and security officials at Latifa Hospital, Rashid Hospital and Dubai Ambulance Service.

RTA’s contribution to this humanitarian cause, includes the seamless flow of logistical support for in-kind contributions made by institutions, companies and individual volunteers who add qualitative, non-traditional contributions in support of the campaign.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a pioneer in humanitarian acts and white hands in the field of charity, has made it a habit for us to launch humanitarian and social initiatives to serve humanity across the world. The ‘Dubai Cares’ initiative was aimed at spreading education in poor countries, the campaign ‘Noor Dubai’ is to restore hope for the people deprived of the blessing of sight, then the initiative ‘Dress One Million Needy Children’, the ‘Suqia’ campaign, and the ‘Reading Nation’ initiative - these initiatives and campaigns come in support of the path of giving, whose rules were laid down by our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as the act of goodness has become the identity of the UAE.”

Four ways to donate

Individuals and entities can make financial or in-kind donations to provide food assistance to people in need as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families across the country. They can also donate via SMS (Etisalat and Du) to numbers listed on the website.

Donors can make a transfer to ’10 million meals’ campaign bank account at Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN no.:AE430240001580857000001.