Dubai: Here’s another incentive to owning an electric car: “Electric vehicles licensed in Dubai are exempted from public parking fees for two years,” the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday.
The initiative, which started in July 1, 2020 is part of RTA’s policy to support Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy by encouraging the use of electric and environment-friendly vehicles. “This initiative complements a previous initiative launched in 2018 designating parking slots in various parts of Dubai to electric vehicles exclusively. It contributes to improving the air quality, curbing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability besides encouraging the public to own this type of vehicles,” said Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency. She added: “About 1,803 electric vehicles licensed in Dubai will benefit from this initiative.” However, this exemption does not apply to any electric vehicle licensed in other Emirates or not registered in Dubai.
See more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chennai Super Kings slump to defeat against Delhi Capitals in pictures
- World’s largest canvas painting in Dubai, to raise AED110 million for charity
- In Pictures: Israel Adesanya destroys Paulo Costa to retain middleweight title in Abu Dhabi
- Photos: Sharjah schools welcome back students
The RTA explained Dubai-registered e-vehicles can be automatically detected. “Upon entering the number plate of the vehicle, the parking inspector will verify if the vehicle is electric or not, and accordingly will be subjected or exempted from parking fees,” RTA added. “The exemption started from July 1, 2020. Motorists have to comply with all public parking regulations and avoid misusing parking slots reserved or designated for specific categories. In line with Dubai’s Smart Strategy, owners of electric vehicles need not approach RTA to obtain the said exemption. Vehicles listed as electric vehicles will be automatically exempted from parking fees and the smart systems in place will ease the monitoring of public parking,” Bin Adai explained.
Free power up too
Meanwhile, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) earlier announced that non-commercial electric vehicles that are registered with the EV Green Charger programme will get “power-ups for free at Dewa public charging stations up until December 31, 2021”.