Dubai: The UK Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has commended the efficiency of Dubai’s tram and metro network in their annual review for 2018.
The ORR and the Road and Transports Authority (RTA) have been working together since 2008 to ensure that local infrastructure meets global standards.
“There is a need for continuous improvements to serve the speedy growth of Dubai transports systems, such as Route 2020,” said Nasser Hamad Bu Shebab, CEO of the RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance.
“This sustained development process will maintain Dubai’s standing as the ultimate benchmark of top practices the world over,” added Bu Shehab.
Route 2020 is the planned 15-km extension to the current Red Line from Nakheel Harbour and Tower up to the Expo 2020 site near Al Maktoum International Airport.